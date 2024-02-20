Shirley Arica He grabbed some headlines in recent days after it was said that he had a “lock-in” with footballers Christian Cueva, Luis Advíncula and Yoshimar Yotún. For this reason, the cameras of the program 'Love and fire' They approached her to give some statements on the subject. Thus the popular 'Reality Girl' She responded loudly and clearly to the assumptions that linked her to the aforementioned members of the Peruvian team.

YOU CAN SEE: Chris Soifer's ex-boyfriend assures that Christian Cueva covered his expenses: “She looked like a liar”

What did Shirley Arica reveal in 'The Value of Truth'?

After a few years, Beto Ortiz decided to reveal unpublished material from 'The value of truth'. This program featured the participation of the model Shirley Arica, who explained details about her personal experiences with prominent figures in Peruvian soccer, including Christian Cueva, in addition to describing the interactions she had with the previous partner of Pamela Lopez.

The journalist explained that the original broadcast of this episode was scheduled for November 23, 2019. However, its broadcast was suspended due to a censorship decision by the executives of Latin Television. This channel was responsible for broadcasting the Qualifiers at that time and considered that the content of the program was not appropriate during a time of celebration and success for the Peruvian national soccer team.

The television host shared that Shirley Arica confessed to having attended a meeting with the soccer players Yoshimar Yotún, Luis Advíncula and Christian Cueva. However, it was Cueva with whom she established the closest bond, as he courted her, inviting her to dance and offering her drinks.

YOU CAN SEE: Jossmery Toledo and her strong opinion about the S/280 that Pamela Franco received from Christian Cueva

Did Shirley Arica have a meeting with soccer players?

Shirley Arica made it a point to clarify that her interaction with the aforementioned soccer players was limited exclusively to a social gathering in 2019, denying any implication of intimacy with them. Specifically, regarding the assertions that suggested the existence of multiple love relationships, the model stated that they are unfounded. “I have not participated in any love trio. In fact, I've never been to one.”, he stated flatly.

In her participation in the program 'The value of truth', the model detailed her meeting with the athletes, presenting it as a mere act of socialization that was attended by other guests, in addition to Cueva, Yotún and Advíncula.

Arica narrated that, despite there being situations that could be interpreted in a misleading way, such as being accompanied to the bathroom and the existence of a celebratory atmosphere marked by alcohol consumption, she assured that no kind of sexual approach occurred. with none of the players in question.

“I have been upset, obviously, because it has not been like that. I simply said that I had been in a private meeting with footballers, but it's not that I had anything with any of the three. To begin with, I don't like any of the three.”he added.

#Shirley #Arica #breaks #silence #alleged #meeting #Cueva #Advíncula #Yotún