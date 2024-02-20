The former American president donald trump This Tuesday he compared his problems with justice to the persecution of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalnywho died last week in a Arctic prison under Moscow control.

“It's a form of Navalni,” Trump said during an interview with Fox News this Tuesday, speaking about the $355 million fine imposed on him by a New York judge during a civil trial in which he was accused of inflating the value of the Trump Organization's assets.

Judge Arthur Engoron also disqualified him from trading for three years. “He is a form of communism or fascism. The guy is crazy,” said Trump, who insisted during the interview with Laura Ingraham that the case, Like other of his pending accounts with justice, they are attacks that seek to undermine his electoral campaign for the White House.

Navalny's death under unknown circumstances shocked the international community and raised direct criticism of the Kremlin, but the 77-year-old former president did not say a word over the weekend, something that opponents observed as another sign of his affinity. with the Russian president Vladimir Putin, whom he described in the past as a “genius.”

The American broke his silence on Monday on his social network Truth Social to say that “the sudden death” of the Russian opponent made him “more aware of what is happening” in the United States. But he did not mention Putin.

Silence against Putin

This Tuesday, asked specifically about his silence around Putin, Trump said that Navalny's death “was a very sad situation.” Trump praised the 47-year-old opponent, but again avoided linking his death directly to Putin.

“He was very brave because he came back and could have stayed away. And frankly, it probably would have been much better for him to stay away and speak outside his country, rather than come back because a lot of people thought it could happen, and it did,” he said. .

Russian President Vladimir Putin (l.) during the meeting with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, within the framework of the G20 leaders' summit.

“It's a horrible thing, but it's happening in our country too,” Trump returned to the narrative on his side. “I am the candidate at the top of the polls. I had never been accused, and now I have been accused four times,” said the former president. who leads his party's primaries for the presidential elections.

In addition to the civil case in New York, Trump faces 91 criminal charges in court, some related to electoral crimes after his supporters invaded the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden, who defeated at the polls.

AFP

