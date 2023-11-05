Through social networks it is common to find different immigrants sharing how much money they make in their activities in the United States, either by starting their own business or being hired by a company. On this occasion, a Latina who lives in Texas shared how much she earns from her job as a waitress and it went viral.

Manuela Fernández shared through her account TikTok @manuelafernandez17, how much money does she make working as waitress in a sports bar. She showed on camera the tickets of each of the diners he served and his final account surprised everyone.

According to the girl, these were the amounts that left her tip: “The first was a bill for US$45 and they left US$15 in tip; the second was for US$26 and they left him US$8; the next was US$12 for a bill of US$64; a bill of US$46 left him US$20 of tip; US$10 for a US$36 bill; US$10 more for a US$40 bill; US$4 for a US$17 bill; US$10 for a US$29 bill; US$10 for a bill of US$27”…

The young woman counted one by one and explained that in some cases they give her the money in cash. In the end she received a total of US$558 for a day of work, which impressed her followers. However, the same tiktoker clarifies that it was a busy day and that she was the only one waitressso their profits are not always equal.

Waiters in the United States

It should be noted that, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of USA There are at least 2,000,000 people working as waiters. According to the organization, a waiter You can earn an average of US$2.13 per hour. If we add to that the tips, income increases to around US$13.95, which means that a person who works eight hours would earn around US$111.60 a day; and working 6 days a week you would achieve a monthly income of US$2,678.40. Although this depends on the location and the establishment, since tips are much higher in luxury restaurants.