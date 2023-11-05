Schools | The teachers who responded to the HS survey criticize children’s vacations during school time

The teachers remind us that school is the child’s work. HS reported on Saturday about a family whose one child was not granted leave for a trip abroad.

Many answers state that school is a child’s work, absences due to a vacation trip can be difficult to catch up on, and that taking care of vacationing students increases the teacher’s workload.

HS told on Saturday from a family from Espoo, one of their three children was not granted leave for a week-long trip abroad.

According to the law, a student can be granted an exemption from teaching temporarily “for a special reason”. However, the law does not define a specific reason in more detail than this.

The two schools in Espoo interpreted the law in completely different ways, and access to the requested leave may depend on which school you are in.

HS interviewed one teacher who answered the survey, who appears in the story anonymously due to the sensitivity of the topic. The identity of him and the other defendants is known to the HS department.

In the teacher’s opinion, few and individual vacations are not a problem, but repeated absences send the child the wrong message.

“The average student’s schooling is not disturbed by one day’s absence, but it is about what kind of example is shown to the child. However, school is a child’s most important duty,” says the teacher.

One common reason for being absent from school is sports camp. The teacher hopes that clubs would consider whether week-long training camps must be held during school hours.

According to him, children’s absences are applied for every year on more flimsy grounds anyway. You might be away, for example, because of parties, the barber, a massage or shopping for party clothes.

“Maybe you’ve gotten used to the fact that all aspects of life can be combined and customized according to your own expenses, so let’s customize school as well.”

to HS’s survey a large proportion of the teachers who responded defend a strict line on absences.

“I have not been so irresponsible that I would have delayed my children’s trips to school time. What kind of attitude education is it to take a vacation in the middle of work?”, asks one teacher.

“Often the holiday is just a matter of notification for the family. It’s understandable to ask for a week’s vacation, but there are a lot of them who announce on Monday that ‘we stayed at the cabin for a couple more days,'” describes another teacher.

One teacher reminds that it is the teacher’s duty to take care of the students’ progress in their studies, even if the reason for the difficulties is the requested vacations.

He says that this autumn he had to teach more students who have been absent a lot with permission than students who actually need support.

“Now it’s not quite fair that support is needed because we are allowed to do so many hobbies or go on vacation,” the teacher writes.

On the other hand many answers also pointed out that the school level, the student’s school success and self-efficacy affect how smoothly absences can be handled.

Individual absences were not considered worrisome, but criticism was raised, for example, by week-long vacations during which there are many exams.

One teacher also said that he would take his child on vacation, even without permission.

Espoo is now clarifying its line for holiday applications.

“Holidays are not just a matter of announcements for families. The decision on the holiday should be applied for first, and the trip booked only after that,” said the director of Finnish-language basic education in Espoo Juha Nurmi for HS.