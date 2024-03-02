Sebastian Montoya did not have a good start to the season in the competition Bahrain in the Formula 3since he had to come back after a bad classification.

The son of the legendary Juan Pablo Montoya He had problems on Friday and started in box 29, penultimate on the grid, but recovered in the competition.

(Luis Díaz, close to having a new coach: the name of the first contact is leaked)(Miguel Borja: boy bursts into tears after asking for an autograph, exciting video)

Difficulties

Already this Saturday, the young Montoya had to sacrifice himself and achieved the goal of coming back and finishing in 18th place, it was not ideal, but it was the only thing he could do.

Sebastián Montoya, Colombian pilot, son of Juan Pablo Montoya. Photo: Dutch Photo Agency. Red Bull Content Pool.

The winner of the competition was the Britishor Luke Browning, of the Hitech team, who achieved the first 25 points in the classification they lead.

The Australianor Christian Mansell, of the ART Gran Prix, was second and has 18 points in the table, while the German Tim Tramnitz, from MP Motorsport, was third and was awarded 15 units.

Sebastián Montoya's next race will be in the Australian Grand Prixfrom March 22 to 24, at the Albert Park circuit in the city of Melbourne.

(Revolution in Liverpool: Luis Díaz would follow in Klopp's footsteps and leave the club)

Sports