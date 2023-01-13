The madness of a disgruntled customer in Shanghai: after having an argument with the manager of the Jinling Purple Mountain Hotel luxury hotel in Shanghai, it seems – according to local media reported by the BBC – for the loss of a laptop, a customer, a man of The 28-year-old got into his sports car and raced towards the revolving doors, smashing them. Once inside the man then started driving wildly around the hall, destroying objects and furniture. Finally he crashed into the door again, barricaded inside. The staff smashed the windows and pulled the furious customer out and handed him over to the police. Luckily no one was injured during the raid in the hall.



