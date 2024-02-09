Shakira and Gerard Piqué They did not end on good terms their love relationship that began in 2010 and ended in mid-2022. The Barranquilla woman discovered some of her ex-husband's infidelities and made drastic decisions.

It may be of interest to you: Millonarios and Santa Fe, pending the renovation of El Campín: Mayor Galán gives the date

Shakira she left the mansion she shared with her ex-husband Gerard Piqué, located in Barcelona and took his two children, Milan and Sasha. The Colombian began a new life far from Spain and the paparazzi, seeking tranquility in Miami (United States).

The decision allowed him to revive his artistic career and he released world hits such as 'TQM', Music Session #53', 'Monotonia', among other songs, which had a compilation of darts against Gerard Piqué.

For a few months now, the Catalan press has speculated about a cessation of hostilities in the tense relationship between the celebrities, all for the good of their children. Milan and Sasha, for those who continue to have a close relationship.

At first, the woman from Barranquilla and the Catalan agreed that he should go visit them in Miami on weekends and he couldn't go with his girlfriend Clara Chía. But, the media indicated that some problems have been resolved and the agreements have been made more flexible.

We tell you: Óscar Sevilla suffered a tremendous fall in the Tour Colombia: new medical report

According to The National of Catalonia, In the last few hours there was a striking conversation between Piqué and Shakira. They both have their birthday on the same day (February 2) and according to the aforementioned media, the singer sent a birthday message to her ex-husband.

The former soccer player responds about his breakup with Shakira. Photo: Instagram @joaquinelnovato

“The parents of Milan and Sasha They have been at odds for a long time, perhaps too long, although this was so more than anything because of Shakira's intensity. Thus, in a give and take for several months, peace reigns again, and the couple has decided to agree to put conflicts aside for the good of the children, and they have both agreed with this decision. , even Shakira,” the aforementioned media began commenting.

And he added: “The two have decided to have direct communication through WhatsApp without any type of intermediaries, a great advance when they were not even able to deal with each other on social networks. In fact, the two have exchanged emoticons on the day of his birthday, something that was totally out of the public's imagination, but that has happened. Shakira sent congratulations to her ex-partner with the emoticon of a candle, something that Piqué responded in the same way, and this is a clear movement of what the former couple wants to do: resolve their differences for Milan and Sasha.”

However, this approach was denied in the program Mamarazziswho revealed that these messages were never given and that the relationship between Shakira and Piqué is still tense.

Photo: Instagram Kings League Infojobs, Instagram Shakira

They also denied that the supposed veto against Clara Chia so that the young couple of the Spanish businessman could spend time with the Colombian woman's children.

“There has never been any clause in the separation agreement that had to do with Clara. “Shakira has not lifted any veto because there has never been such a veto,” they said on the Spanish program.

The decision that Clara Chia don't see Milan and Sashathey explained in Mamarazzis, was taken by himself Gerard Piqué.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO