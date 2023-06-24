Seventeen of the twenty-three groups that are part of the Agrupación Sardinera de Murcia presented a letter on Wednesday asking their current president, José Antonio Sánchez, to leave office. A motion of censure that has been agreed because the majority of the sardineros “no longer want it to continue”, having lost their confidence, according to sources from the Association.

In the intention of these groups opposed to Sánchez, who is caught in the middle of his second term, is “not to harm the institution”, which, they consider, in recent times “has lost the image it had in the rest of Murcian society; We want to get it back,” they added.

The “lack of transparency” demonstrated by the president of the Association has not helped, they indicate, when reporting on the trip to Genoa last year or the management of the sale of the chairs for the Burial of the Sardine last year edition. Neither “the bad treatment towards the groups that it has been demonstrating”, they highlight.

Now, the president has 10 days to call the meeting in which the motion of no confidence is debated and voted on, and although it was scheduled to meet next Monday, the 26th, the board of directors of the Association, of which the presidents of the 23 sardine groups, it is not clear that it will be held. “Our intention is for him to present his resignation, but it does not seem that he wants to do so, at least for now,” added the same sources.

It is the first time that a motion of censure has been presented against a president of the Association, of which some four hundred people are a part, and those who have promoted it assure that they still do not have an elected candidate, “this will be done by consensus; It will come out when the act for the vote is called.

This newspaper tried to speak with José Antonio Sánchez, without success.