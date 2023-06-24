Alessandro Sticks And Camilla Bresciani they got married on June 1, right after the nuptials of Lautaro Martinez and Agustina Gandolfo on Lake Como. The Nerazzurri defender’s ceremony was sober, surrounded by his closest loved ones. But to celebrate the event Bastoni and Camilla organized a maxi party lasting a weekend in one of the most beautiful and envied resorts in Italy, Borgo Egnazia, in Savelletri di Fasano. The teammates from Inter then arrived in Puglia with their respective families. And the photos show moments of great relaxation but also lots of fun. What was needed for a group that lived a season of hardships and joys intensely.