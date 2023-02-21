Anneke (38), who was shot in broad daylight with her mother exactly one month ago at a shopping center in Zwijndrecht, is out of danger. The family reports this in a statement. “All our care and attention goes to her health.”

On Saturday, January 21, Michel (66) and her daughter Anneke (38) were shot in front of shoppers in a busy parking lot at the Walburg shopping center in Zwijndrecht. Michel died, Anneke was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The family was left in great sadness: “Exactly a month ago, our lives were destroyed by an insane act. Our innocent and defenseless mother Michel was cowardly shot dead by Anneke’s ex-boyfriend, her daughter of whom she was so fond. Our dear sister and aunt Anneke were seriously injured, but are now out of danger.”



Anyone who is responsible for this heinous crime and is capable of it should not be helped by anyone and should not be allowed to walk free and unpunished Neighbors Anneke and Michel

The suspected shooter Minh Nghia Vuong (49), Anneke’s ex-boyfriend, is still a fugitive. Dozens, if not hundreds of tips have already been received about where he could (or could) stay. In addition, the police have already found several getaway cars belonging to the ‘shrewd criminal’. But all this has not yet yielded enough: Vuong is walking around freely.

Also tonight will be the TV program Discovery Requested pay attention to the shooting. “At the request of the investigation team, our family cooperated. Together with the criminal investigation department, we hope that the perpetrator will be caught as soon as possible and that people who know more about his whereabouts will report (anonymously) to the police with information (criminal intelligence team on 088-6617734). Anyone who is responsible for this heinous crime and is capable of it should not be helped by anyone and should not be allowed to walk free and unpunished.”





