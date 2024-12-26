Sergio Peris-Mencheta is back in Spain after spending a year in Los Angeles due to his treatment and subsequent bone marrow transplant due to the leukemia of which he was diagnosed.

The actor has taken advantage of his return to the country to rmeet your friends and loved onesas he himself has shared through his social networks.

One of the most anticipated and special moments for the interpreter was seeing his family. Peris-Mencheta met with them for Christmas in the town of Las Navas del Marqués in Avila and published a photograph with his mother and brother.

“At last. Too long. too many things“, he wrote next to the snapshot in which the three are seen happy and happy to have met again and even more so on these important dates.

The publication has been filled with comments from his followers and well-known faces, who have wanted to send messages of support and affection to the actor. “Everything you are experiencing is very exciting. I send you a hug full of love,”What a look from your mother and brother, much love” or “It’s good to be back”, are some of them.