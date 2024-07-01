On October 10, 2023, a man in an obvious state of drunkenness hit another car with his car in which two parents and their children were traveling. The crash, which occurred at 150 km/h, destroyed a family, while the man was finally arrested.

What happened?

Drunk Man Hits Family With Car: Crash Occurred at 150km/h

The October 10, 2023 a very unjust event occurred which led to the destruction of a family happy. She was aboard the family car when she was hit by another car coming violently from the opposite direction.

Location of the accident

At the helm of this one is a man named Anas Al-Allamin an evident state of drunkenness and unable to drive a car at 150km/h. The crash was very violent and occurred on the provincial road Carchitti.

In this tragic accident they lost their lives Maurizio Ponzo and the wife Alessandra Corradi. The couple’s children, aged 6 and 10, were seriously injured in the crash. Luckily, they survived after being hospitalized at Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

The person responsible for the accident has been arrested

The person responsible for this terrible accident was imprisoned this morning. All this because he was guilty of having taken alcohol and drugs and to have driven his car. Finally the guilty party has been punished, even if this will not allow the two children to get their parents back.

Rescue

There judgment the final decision was issued by the judge of Court of Tivoli. For this reason the man was taken to the prison of Rebibbia where he will have to serve his sentence. According to the investigators’ reconstruction, the responsible person’s car invaded the opposite lane where the family was returning from a family dinner.

For the two spouses of only 38 years there was nothing that could be done. Anas and his friend were found outside their vehicle. The two were then transported to Tor Vergata Hospital in red code and only after several questions did the truth emerge to understand which of the two was driving.