The president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, guaranteed Muface officials this Thursday that if “they are abandoned” by the central government, the Madrid Executive “will take charge, giving them the coverage they deserve.”

This was stated during his initial intervention at the press conference after the last Government Council of the year, held at the Royal Post Office, where he took stock of his management during 2024, in which he has already fulfilled or has in mind 93% of all the measures in his Government program are underway, and he has stuck out his chest when remembering that he will launch 2025 with nine tax cuts focused on the purchase and rental of homes and the attraction of foreign investors.

“The central government, prisoner of ideology and its internal fights, has been weakening the medical staff and the services that Muface provided to officials,” indicated the president of the Community of Madrid.

For this reason, Ayuso wanted to send a message of “tranquility” to the officials of the General State Administration of the region and their families and has assured that “If they are finally abandoned, this Government will take charge by giving them the coverage they deserve, and that until now they have not had or are losing in 2024″.

The new offer from the Government

The Government announced last Tuesday a new tender to provide health care to officials assigned to Muface, with a 33.5% increase in the premium which will be paid to insurers in three years.

This increase in the premium occurs after the first tender was abandoned in November when insurers considered that the increase of 17.11% in two years was insufficient to cover their costs.

In this way, the amount of the concert becomes 4,478 million euroswhich represents an increase of 957 million euros. Additionally, the concert goes from two to three years, covering until 2027.

Specifically, the premium will increase by 19.37% in 2025, 7.25% in 2026 and 4.32% in 2027, with a cumulative increase in three years of 33.5%. The average premium per mutual member per year will go from 1,032 euros today to 1,262 in 2027.

Insurers have until January 15 to present their offers for the revised Muface healthcare agreement for the years 2025-2027, according to the specifications published on the State Procurement Portal.

The new contract, if awarded, will begin to be applied on April 2025, so the current contract would be extended for three more months.