Burglary at home for presenter Caterina Balivo. The thieves entered the 44-year-old’s apartment, in the Parioli district, taking advantage of the former model’s holidays in Sardinia.

They stole bags, Rolexes and jewelry. According to reports, they entered through the balcony window on the fourth floor and blocked the entrance door.

Investigations by the Villa Glori police station

After stealing, they fled. Police officers from the Villa Glori police station are on site investigating the facts.