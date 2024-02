Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 00:57











Ingredients: 1.5 kg of cuttlefish, cleaned and with its ink, 1-2 sweet onions, 3 tablespoons of tomato sauce, 3 cloves of garlic, 1 glass of white wine, olive oil, salt, black pepper, white rice , chives and water.

We put on the fire a…