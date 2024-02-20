Marti Batreshead of Government of Mexico City, dismissed rumors about an alleged emergency in the supply of drinking water in the country's capital, describing them as strategies created by the conservative opposition to generate discontent.

“The issue of water is worked on well in Mexico City and, as I have pointed out, drinking water service is guaranteed and the supply of drinking water in the short, medium and long term in Mexico City,” said the capital's president.

“We currently have a diversity of sources and that diversity is also expanding. So, the drinking water service is guaranteed for the inhabitants of Mexico City, there is no emergency situation.”

At a press conference after visiting the Photovoltaic Plant at the Central de Abasto, Batres pointed out that the real emergency is faced by the opposition due to the lack of popular support, attributing their concerns about water to a drought of votes.

“Those who have an emergency situation are those of the conservative opposition, they bring an emergency because time is advancing, time is advancing and it is not that no water falls on them, it is that they do not receive votes and that is a problem that they bring

“The conservative opposition brings a strong drought of votes and that is why he brings this speech, but let them get to work,” said the licensed senator.

The capital's president highlighted that the water problem is aggravated by the authorization of illegal real estate projects in municipalities such as Benito Juárez, which directly affects the supply and distribution of the liquid.

He called to stop these concessions, noting that the opposition should demonstrate genuine concern over the issue instead of allowing the uncontrolled growth of construction that aggravates the water shortage in the city.

Besides, Martí urged opposition legislators to support the approval of the Constitutional Initiative on Care Mattersor, Use and Advantage of Water, presented six months ago to the local Congress.

This initiative seeks to expand the “Rainwater Harvesting” system in all public and private spaces as a measure to address water scarcity.

The head of Government assured that, in collaboration with the Government of Mexico and the State of Mexico, actions are being implemented through the Mexico City Water System (SACMEX) to guarantee access to water for the entire population, both in the short, medium and long term.

He highlighted the diversification of water sources and their continuous expansion to ensure optimal service for the inhabitants of Mexico City.

Martí Batres rejected accusations of an emergency in the water supply and called on the opposition to work together to address the challenges related to this vital resource in the country's capital.