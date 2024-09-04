Warner Bros. Games has released a New Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer to show off Sektor gameplay awaiting his arrival with the Sovereign Kaos expansion . The video reveals in detail his abilities, showing his special moves and fatality. There are also fragments of Sektor’s story, which help to better frame the character in the new universe of the series.

A formidable warrior

In the New Era of Liu Kang God of Fire, Sektor grows up immersed in the Lin Kuei culture.: Her father was a master weaponsmith and her mother was a valiant warrior. With her parents’ vast knowledge of weapons and formidable martial skills, Sektor is a fighter like no other. Sensing a kindred spirit, Sub-Zero shared his grand vision for the future of the Lin Kuei, and chose her as his most trusted lieutenant. Now Sektor will force the Lin Kuei to evolve, and those who fail to change will be eliminated.

The video also shows Sektor’s Animalityhis brutal finishing move where he obliterates his defeated opponents by transforming into a rhino. The press release reminds us that the “fan-favorite Animalities will be available as a free content update for all owners of Mortal Kombat 1 coinciding with the release of Mortal Kombat 1: Kaos Overlord Expansionwhich will take place on September 24.” It will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

All pre-orders for the Mortal Kombat 1: Kaos Overlord Expansion will receive four new character skins, including Wedding Scorpion, Empress Mileena, and classic Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 versions of Sub-Zero and Noob Saibot (available September 24).