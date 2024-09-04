As we have already reported, Concord is about to be taken offline and all players who purchased it will be refunded. This is an unfortunate situation for some players, who were hoping to have a new online shooter in their hands to enjoy. Fortunately, there are other players who are ready to welcome their abandoned companions.

Deadlock Players’ Message

As you can see in the post of Reddit Below, a user shared an “invitation,” writing, “We welcome all Concord victims to join us.” The message has received nearly 5,000 likes as of this writing and over 650 messages.

Obviously There is no shortage of teasingfor example with users writing sentences like “not all at once, oh” or “can the servers handle dozens of new players?”, underlining how Concord hadn’t sold that many. On average, however, the messages are positive and some users are openly offering Concord players the chance to receive an invitation to the trial version of Valve’s FPS.

Deadlock is progressing positivelybut there is no information yet on when everyone will be able to join the work freely or when the full version of the game will arrive. Concord, on the other hand, has been closed and the team wants to take some time to figure out how to handle the project. Will they be able to revive the work and republish it in a format that convinces the public?

Finally, we would like to point out that Deadlock fans have found their favourite characters and one in particular is sweeping the board.