The Perugia prosecutor’s office has requested the arrest of former prosecutor Antonio Laudati and Guardia di Finanza lieutenant Pasquale Striano in the investigation into the dossiers created through unauthorized access to the DIA database, but the investigating judge rejected the requestThe news, anticipated by The Truthwas confirmed to Ansa.



In light of the preliminary investigations judge’s decision, the prosecution appealed to the Review Court in mid-July and the hearing was set for September 23. In rejecting the request, the preliminary investigations judge confirmed the serious evidence of guilt but not the other precautionary requirements. The investigations are not concluded and investigations are ongoing.