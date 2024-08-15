Mexico City.- Unofficial sources have revealed that former Chihuahua governor Javier Corral was arrested tonight in a restaurant in Mexico City by agents of the State Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

On his X account, journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva also stated that Corral was approached by agents from Chihuahua for the purpose of arresting him, and even published a photograph of the former president at the Gin Gin restaurant, where he was reportedly found.

The Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office has not officially confirmed the information so far.

More information in a few moments.