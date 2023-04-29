“The Lord of the heavens“, the successful Telemundo series, brought Rafael Amaya back as Aurelio Casillas for its eighth season. From its beginning, the story was overloaded with action, mysteries and various plots against the drug lord. More than 70 episodes later, we verified that the problems are far from over.

A few hours after its premiere, we share everything you need to know about its premiere on the small screen.

Watch HERE the preview of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 72?

The 72nd episode of season 8 of “ESDLC” will hit the screens this Friday, April 28, 2023. With the arrival of so many characters, fans are attentive to find out what role you will have in the new episodes.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8″ come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you are in Peru, you can watch chapter 72 of season 8 of “The Lord of the heavens” starting at 9:00 pm Below, we share the schedules for other countries so you don’t miss the series if you’re far away.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas to “El señor de los cielos” 8 after staying away for several years. Photo: Telemundo. Photo: Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 72 LIVE and ONLINE?

“The Lord of the Skies 8”It is broadcast by the Telemundo signal. If you don’t have access, you can download the app available on Play Store and App Store. If you are a fan of streaming, you have Peacock at your disposal. However, the platform is only available for the United States. It should be noted that on YouTube you can find some episodes of the production.

What channel is Telemundo in Peru and other countries?

Here we share the list of channels:

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

