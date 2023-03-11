“El señor de los cielos”, the series starring Rafael Amaya in the role of Aurelio Casillas, continues its broadcast from Monday to Friday through the official Telemundo channel. The story will continue with the theme of Tracy’s false identity, which must remain hidden even from Aurelio himself. What will happen later and tonight in the fiction about the biggest drug trafficker in Mexico?

Advance of “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 38

When does chapter 38 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” come out?

The episodes of “El señor de los cielos 8” can be watched from Monday to Friday through the Telemundo channel. Tonight’s chapter will be broadcast on its regular schedule this March 10.

“The Lord of the Skies 8”: schedules by country

If you are in Peru, you can SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” LIVE at 9:00 p.m. However, if you live in another country, it is possible to follow the novel at the following times:

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 16 ONLINE?

” title=” Aurelio Casillas returned with “The Lord of the Skies”. Photo: Telemundo. ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Aurelio Casillas returned with “The Lord of the Skies”. Photo: Telemundo.

Can SEE chapter 38 of “The Lord of Heaven 8” ONLINE on the Telemundo television channel. You can also download the mobile app (available for iOS and Android) or access the Peacock streaming service (US only).

What channel is Telemundo?