“El señor de los cielos”, the series starring Rafael Amaya in the role of Aurelio Casillas, continues its broadcast from Monday to Friday through the official Telemundo channel. The story will continue with the theme of Tracy’s false identity, which must remain hidden even from Aurelio himself. What will happen later and tonight in the fiction about the biggest drug trafficker in Mexico?
Advance of “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 38
When does chapter 38 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” come out?
The episodes of “El señor de los cielos 8” can be watched from Monday to Friday through the Telemundo channel. Tonight’s chapter will be broadcast on its regular schedule this March 10.
“The Lord of the Skies 8”: schedules by country
If you are in Peru, you can SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” LIVE at 9:00 p.m. However, if you live in another country, it is possible to follow the novel at the following times:
- Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm
- Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm
- Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm
Where to SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 16 ONLINE?
Aurelio Casillas returned with “The Lord of the Skies”. Photo: Telemundo.
Can SEE chapter 38 of “The Lord of Heaven 8” ONLINE on the Telemundo television channel. You can also download the mobile app (available for iOS and Android) or access the Peacock streaming service (US only).
What channel is Telemundo?
- Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.
- Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.
- Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.
- Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.
- Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.
- Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.
- Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.
- Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).
- Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.
- Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.
- Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.
