Nintendo has announced a new event special in Super Mario Run For celebrate Super Mario Bros. The Moviewithin the marketing and promotion initiatives for the new film.

In essence, it is about allowing players to try one level every day which, normally, would only be accessible by unlocking the full game with the purchase, given the distribution system adopted by Nintendo.

“Every day during the event, a level that normally could not be played without purchasing the full title will be unlocked for free,” reads the message from Nintendo below.

“Plus, if you link to your Nintendo Account, you can even play an additional level for free! These levels change daily.” This, in practice, allows you to try various levels of Super Mario Run without having to pay the total price of 10 euros expected to unlock the full version.

The initiative mainly serves to entice new players to try Super Mario Run and possibly opt for the purchase of the full version, thus allowing them to experience it in more depth.