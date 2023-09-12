‘My dear girl’ came to Netflix a few days ago and has caused a sensation with its intriguing plot based on the novel by Romy Hausmann. In addition, this German series that has only 6 chapters has been ranked 2nd in the streaming giant’s top 10 and has many hooked on the story starring Kim Riedle, Naila Schuberth and Sammy Schrein. For this reason, its recent audience is wondering if this psychological thriller Presented as a miniseries, it will have a second season.

Will the series ‘My Dear Girl’ have a second season?

Despite its short release time, many people have already seen all the episodes of ‘My dear Girl’, so they would like to know if there will be a second season. For now, Netflix has not commented on the matter; However, this production is classified as a miniseries, therefore, its very nature does not give rise to a continuation.

'My dear girl', the new German Netflix miniseries.

Furthermore, in the final episode of ‘My Dear Girl’, we can see that the series had a satisfactory outcome for Lena, who manages to escape from her kidnapper and kill him, which would give a definitive closure to the plot.

What is ‘My Dear Girl’ about?

“Lena lives in complete isolation with her two children, Hannah and Jonathan, in a high-security home. They eat, go to the bathroom, and go to bed at precisely prescribed times. As soon as they enter the room, they line up to show their hands and obey everything they are told. Until the young woman manages to escape. After a near-fatal car accident, she is hospitalized, accompanied by Hannah. But the true extent of this nightmare is revealed with the arrival of Lena’s parents at the hospital that same night. “They have been desperately searching for her missing daughter for almost 13 years,” notes the official synopsis for ‘My Dear Girl.’