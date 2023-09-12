President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received a lot of criticism after saying that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will not be arrested if he comes to Brazil for the 2024 G20 summit.

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president over the deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia. As a member of the Hague court, Brazil is obliged to arrest Putin if he comes to the country.

After the negative repercussion of his first speech, Lula said that the issue would be up to the Judiciary, but stated that he could review Brazil’s participation in the ICC – he claimed that the United States and Russia themselves are not members of the court.

The United States signed up to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, but did not ratify this measure.

Moscow was a signatory to the founding of the court in 2000, but withdrew its support for it in 2016, understanding that “the court did not justify the hopes placed on it”. This measure was taken days after the ICC ruled that Russia’s seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in 2014 had been an occupation.

Brazil signed its accession in 2000 and ratified it in 2002, during Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s second term. Interestingly, in Lula’s first term, who now questions Brazilian participation in the ICC and says he “didn’t even know about the existence of this court”, Brazil included in its Constitution the commitment to submit to the court’s jurisdiction through a constitutional amendment, in 2004.

It was also during his first term, in 2003, that Brazilian judge Sylvia Steiner was elected to the court (where she served for 13 years), and Lula sent a letter to congratulate her.

Furthermore, in February this year, Lula said that former president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) should “be condemned in some international court on the issue of genocide due to Covid”.

Since the creation of the ICC, some countries have refused to comply with the court’s arrest orders, and the most high-profile case occurred in South Africa.

In June 2015, the then dictator of Sudan, Omar Al-Bashir, who had been arrested by the ICC due to accusations of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, was in South Africa, a member country of the court of Hague, but he did not carry out the arrest.

In proceedings before the international court itself, then-South African prosecutor Dire Tladi claimed that “there was no duty under international law for South Africa to arrest the sitting leader of a non-member country [do TPI] like Mr. Omar al-Bashir.”

In 2017, an ICC chamber judged that South Africa “failed” by not complying with the arrest order against Al-Bashir, but claimed that it was not justified to refer the case to the Assembly of Member States (ASP). ) of the court or the United Nations Security Council.

In a statement, the chamber explained that “it considered it significant that South Africa was the first Member State to ask the court for a final legal determination on the extent of its obligations to execute a request for the arrest and surrender of Omar al-Bashir.” .

The collegiate also stated that referral to the ASP or the UN Security Council would not guarantee South African “cooperation”, “in light of the fact that South African national courts have already concluded that South Africa has not complied with its obligations under its domestic legal framework and that any remaining issues relating to South Africa’s obligations under the statute [de Roma] was resolved by the chamber in the decision.”

In other words: in practice, apart from a public scolding, the ICC did not impose any sanctions on the South African government for refusing to arrest the Sudanese dictator.

Prosecutor Julian Nicholls claimed at the time that if member states refuse to comply with the court’s arrest orders, “the court will not be able to fulfill its most basic function: bringing to trial people accused of the most serious crimes.”

Jurist points to possibility of impeachment

Eduardo Saldanha, professor of international law at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR), said in an interview with People’s Gazette that not complying with ICC orders does not generate consequences for countries in the court itself.

“The ICC is an international court whose main foundation is the autonomy of nations, that is, countries are sovereign and autonomous to comply with these decisions or not. Obviously, each country has a legal provision in its legal framework, in its normative structure, regarding the application of ICC rules, which can generate internal accountability”, said Saldanha. “The State only delivers [alguém que tem contra si uma ordem de prisão] if he wants, it is the exercise of his sovereignty.”

The jurist, however, highlighted that Brazil respects the jurisdiction of the ICC as an essential clause in its Constitution, and a possible refusal to comply with a court order can generate internal consequences for disrespecting the Magna Carta.

“I cannot say that failure to comply with this rule would generate a [processo por] liability crime. In the way I see our Constitution and crimes of responsibility, I think so, and it should be cause for impeachment”, argued Saldanha.

“But the definition of a certain conduct as a crime of responsibility passes through the review of the National Congress and the Judiciary, it is not a merely legal analysis. And remembering that the STF is a political court, and the national Congress, a political power”, said the jurist.