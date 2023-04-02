Sebastián Montoya and his bad luck in the second F3 race in Australia

Sebastián Montoya had just come off his first F3 celebration, finishing in second place in the sprint race on Saturday morning, Australian time. But this Sunday, also with the square clock with the time of that country, luck played a trick on him.

Montoya had finished third in that test, but the disqualification of the winner, the Argentine Franco Colapinto, allowed him to move up one position on the podium.

Sebastián Montoya, out due to a crash

The second race was not so lucky for Montoya. On the first lap at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australian Christian Mansell touched the Colombian and took him out of the competition.

Sebastián Montoya, outside the main race of the Australian GP in Formula 3. Christian Mansell touched his right rear and pulled him out. Keep going. pic.twitter.com/Q22axeusHB – Andrés Felipe Balaguera Sarmiento (@balagueraaa) April 1, 2023

The Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto won from end to end, starting from pole position, and ratified his first place in the championship.

BORTOLETO GOES BACK-TO-BACK! 🏆🏆 After his Feature Race win in Sakhir, he leads from lights to flag in Melbourne 👏 Saucy gets his best F3 finish with P2 and Mini takes P3#AusGP #F3 pic.twitter.com/UPAHu3w16W — Formula 3 (@FIAFormula3) April 1, 2023

