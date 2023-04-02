Sebastián Montoya and his bad luck in the second F3 race in Australia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sebastian Montoya
DUTCH PHOTO AGENCY, RED BULL CONTENT POOL
Sebastian Montoya
The Colombian pilot came from being second in the sprint test on Saturday.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Sebastián Montoya had just come off his first F3 celebration, finishing in second place in the sprint race on Saturday morning, Australian time. But this Sunday, also with the square clock with the time of that country, luck played a trick on him.
Montoya had finished third in that test, but the disqualification of the winner, the Argentine Franco Colapinto, allowed him to move up one position on the podium.
Sebastián Montoya, out due to a crash
The second race was not so lucky for Montoya. On the first lap at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australian Christian Mansell touched the Colombian and took him out of the competition.
Sebastián Montoya, outside the main race of the Australian GP in Formula 3.
Christian Mansell touched his right rear and pulled him out.
Keep going. pic.twitter.com/Q22axeusHB
– Andrés Felipe Balaguera Sarmiento (@balagueraaa) April 1, 2023
The Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto won from end to end, starting from pole position, and ratified his first place in the championship.
BORTOLETO GOES BACK-TO-BACK! 🏆🏆
After his Feature Race win in Sakhir, he leads from lights to flag in Melbourne 👏
Saucy gets his best F3 finish with P2 and Mini takes P3#AusGP #F3 pic.twitter.com/UPAHu3w16W
— Formula 3 (@FIAFormula3) April 1, 2023
News in development.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sebastián #Montoya #bad #luck #race #Australia
Leave a Reply