Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sebastián Montoya and his bad luck in the second F3 race in Australia

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2023
in Sports
Sebastián Montoya and his bad luck in the second F3 race in Australia


Sebastian Montoya

Sebastian Montoya

Sebastian Montoya

The Colombian pilot came from being second in the sprint test on Saturday.

Sebastián Montoya had just come off his first F3 celebration, finishing in second place in the sprint race on Saturday morning, Australian time. But this Sunday, also with the square clock with the time of that country, luck played a trick on him.

Montoya had finished third in that test, but the disqualification of the winner, the Argentine Franco Colapinto, allowed him to move up one position on the podium.

Sebastián Montoya, out due to a crash

The second race was not so lucky for Montoya. On the first lap at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australian Christian Mansell touched the Colombian and took him out of the competition.

The Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto won from end to end, starting from pole position, and ratified his first place in the championship.

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news

