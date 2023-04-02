The Dubai International Holy Quran Award announced the selection of Dr. Ahmed Omar Hashem, former president of Al-Azhar University in Egypt, as the Islamic figure for the current session of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award. .

This was announced by Dr. Saeed Hareb, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai International Quran Award Organizing Committee, during a press conference held at the competition venue at the Culture and Science Symposium, in the presence of Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Award, and members of the Organizing Committee..

And Dr. Ahmed Omar Hashem holds a Master’s degree in Hadith and its sciences, with an excellent grade with first honors, and a PhD in Hadith and its sciences in 1973 AD, with an excellent grade with first honors, at the Faculty of Fundamentals of Religion in Cairo, Al-Azhar University.

Dr. Hashem worked as Vice President of Al-Azhar University for Education and Student Affairs, then Vice President of Al-Azhar University for Postgraduate Studies and Research, then President of Al-Azhar University.

He is a member of the Council of Senior Scholars at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, a member of the Islamic Research Academy, and a member of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

He won the State Appreciation Award in Egypt in 1992, and the Science and Arts Medal of the first class, and he has more than 120 authors in the field of hadith, Sunnah, the Prophet, and legal rulings that enriched the Islamic Library.