Savona – Beaten in the street and dragged by the 55-year-old companion. It happened in Savona where a 29 year old girl she was rescued by some passers-by who witnessed the attack.

The girl was asking for help and several people intervened calling the police. At that point, the attacker escaped. Then the carabinieri arrived.

The young woman had her face covered in blood: the man hit her face several times with a bottle and broke her nose. The 55-year-old, tracked down, was reported for aggravated injuries.