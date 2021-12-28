Orlando in favor of the minimum wage: “There can be no veto, just precariousness”

Precarious work is also fought with the minimum wage. This was supported by the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando, who in an interview with The print he supported the introduction of the instrument envisaged by the directive on the minimum wage proposed by the European commission, as a response to the precariousness “for less unionized sectors”.

“I believe it is important to defend bargaining as a tool to defend workers’ rights, but today we must acknowledge that it does not work as it did in the past”, said Orlando, highlighting how there can be no vetoes on the minimum wage due to the growth of “contracts pirate”. “The result is either by strengthening bargaining with rules on representation, or the remaining instrument is the minimum wage. Which may be the answer, especially for less unionized sectors “, he specified, after defining the European directive on minimum wages” an opportunity “, which will force each country to choose” whether to rely on bargaining, have a minimum wage or combine the two instruments”.

“It is urgent to find an agreement while investing with the Pnrr (the National Recovery and Resilience Plan), as there is a risk that little or nothing ends up in the wages of workers”, Orlando said, asking that the recovery be “characterized by an increase of stable work “.

“In the light of investments on the training front, a comparison is needed to overcome the contractual forms that have produced elements of exasperated precariousness. We have given the first signal by contrasting, with the budget law, the abuse of internships ”, said the former deputy secretary of the Democratic Party. “This contractual jungle has had very strong social impacts, especially for the younger generations”.

According to Orlando, working conditions are also linked to deaths at work. “When you are indignant, you have to take into account the pattern of competition that produces those effects. Competitiveness is sometimes achieved through forms of wage and contractual dumping ”.

In the interview Orlando also warned of the risk of going to early voting after the election of the President of the Republic, regardless of Mario Draghi’s rise to the Quirinale. “It would be lunar to deny it and it would not be desirable for the country at this stage”.

Orlando also supported the imposition of “tougher measures” to beat the new coronavirus “such as vaccination requirements or the lockdown for those who do not get vaccinated”.