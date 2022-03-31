Maintain the sanctioning framework and move forward united. This, in a nutshell, is the content of the phone call that the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, had tonight with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“The two leaders – informs Palazzo Chigi – discussed the issue of sanctions against the Russian Federation and the recent developments regarding gas imports from Russia. Draghi and Scholz agreed about the importance of maintaining the sanctioning system towards Russiawhich is proving to be very effective. ”

The two leaders “agreed on the importance of maintaining a united approach at European level”.