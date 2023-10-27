Pedro Sánchez will not only ask the PSOE militancy if they support the pact for a coalition government signed this week with Sumar, as he did in 2019 with the alliance he reached with the formation of Pablo Iglesias and, as until now, he had pointed from the direction. The acting head of the Executive announced this Friday that the consultation to which the federal committee of his party will set a date tomorrow will include on this occasion a question about the agreements that he is still negotiating with the rest of the political formations necessary both for the investiture and to give stability to the legislature. But he also admitted that affiliates will have to give their opinion blindly, before knowing its content.

Sánchez relied on a question of feasibility in terms of deadlines to justify this methodology. “We cannot go into more detail because, obviously, we are in that negotiation process and, come on, if I do all that, I would have to leave on November 27, right?” he argued, during a press conference in Brussels. , alluding to the deadline he has to materialize his investiture in Congress before elections are automatically called for January 14.

The chosen formula will somehow allow him to have a free hand in the negotiation with Bildu, PNV, BNG and, singularly, with ERC and Junts, with whom he has been talking for months about the controversial amnesty for those accused of the ‘procés’, a measure that he He himself rejected again and again the last legislature, which the PSOE called unconstitutional until July 23, and which has the opposition of figures such as Felipe González, Alfonso Guerra, Ramón Jáuregui or Jordi Sevilla.

The leader of the socialists was, in fact, convinced that he will be able to garner broad support even though he has not yet explained how far he is willing to go. «I have the resounding and absolute confidence, because I have spoken with many cadres, that the support is going to be very important. Now, PSOE militants can express themselves freely and with all the respect of the federal executive commission,” he said.

In different territories they confirm their assessment. The only active leader openly critical of the decision to turn Carles Puigdemont into a legitimate interlocutor and with the erasure of crimes related to the independence threat of 2017 is the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, who this Friday , on the eve of the conclave that the PSOE will hold in Ferraz – and in which the socialists will have the opportunity to debate the matter for the first time –, once again made its position clear. The former president of Aragón and still leader of the socialists in that autonomous community, Javier Lambán, has also been, but a health problem will prevent him from attending the committee.

Page, fully aware, as confirmed by those around him, that his words will not find an echo in the first federal committee convened since the general elections, insisted on his rejection of the amnesty. “I am against it for many reasons, above all, because to start talking about this issue the first thing they (independence supporters) have to do is abide by the Constitution and commit to not going off the rails again,” he argued.

“Digested” toll



The rest of the barons and regional cadres maintain that their leader’s decision is already quite “digested” among the bases. They consider it a necessary toll for a greater good: the continuity of the “progressive” Government. Yes, there are those who admit some concern because of the opacity and secrecy surrounding the conversations with Carles Puigdemont – who this Friday once again warned that he neither renounces nor will he ever renounce the unilateral declaration of independence – and with ERC – who on Thursday demanded that the PSOE that renounces the amnesty law considering the 1st crime – is allowing the narrative of both secessionism and the PP to prevail, but this concern is accompanied by the confidence that the effect will soon be reversed.

Sánchez insisted that discretion is necessary to achieve his objective, but he also dropped that at the meeting of the highest socialist body between congresses it will be somewhat clearer than it has been until now when referring to the concessions he is willing to make to the former president. of the Generalitat, a fugitive from justice, in exchange for the support of the indispensable seven deputies of his party. Some concessions that, in any case, serve as an exercise in favor of “coexistence” and the “normalization” of Catalonia.

«What we do will always be consistent with what we have been doing over the last five years. And I also believe that the results are there. Today, Catalonia’s situation has nothing to do with what we inherited in 2018,” he insisted, after promising, once again, “lights and stenographers,” once the agreements with Junts and ERC have been signed.

The Executive and the PSOE continue to transmit optimism about the possibility of the investiture coming to fruition despite the messages from the secessionist parties that point to a blockade. The president reiterated, not in vain, that the pact sealed with Sumar this week has already represented “advance” and added that “in the coming days” steps will continue to be taken and that his hope is that there will be a Government “soon.” The most optimistic place the investiture in the week of November 6.