After a serious crisis, where the club was in the worst sporting moment of the entire Paunovic era, he was simultaneously considering leaving the team with the option of leaving for Europe. As if that were not enough, a group of players seriously broke the code of behavior to such a degree that they were close to leaving Chivas.
Today Guadalajara is sailing in calmer waters after a couple of wins that even put them in the direct league.
Despite this, within Verde Valle, the issue of the separation of Alexis Vega and Calderón continues to generate noise. The players already work alongside the team, but this does not mean that they are taken into account by Paunovic’s coaching staff to have minutes on the field.
Surely his presence or absence against the Tigers will mark the path forward, however, Fernando Beltrán, one of the leaders of the locker room, asks for his return for the rest of the semester. It is known that ‘Nene’ has a friendly relationship with both of them.
“The truth is that in this sense, as a group, it was complicated. They are very important colleagues within the team, within the group. The locker room did not feel the same every day, that is the reality. Because they are players who contribute a lot “off the field. In the end they are great footballers on it, but off the field I think they contribute much more than on it and that is what hurt us the most.”
– Fernando Beltran
