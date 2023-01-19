The controversy created by the distancing of the socialist MEPs from the resolution approved this Thursday by a vast majority of the European Parliament that points to Morocco for the ‘Qatargate’ and vetoes the access of its pressure groups to the ecosystem of the community institution splashed Pedro yesterday Sánchez in question time after his joint assessment with Emmanuel Macron of the Spanish-French summit held in Barcelona.

Questioned by a vote against that has left the representatives of the PSOE alone within their ideological family in the EU and that has led them to an uncomfortable coincidence, even if it is of circumstances, with the extreme right, the head of the Government alluded to his condition as secretary general of the PSOE and chose to minimize the impact of the decision of his co-religionists, a disagreement with the predominant position among his community peers “as usually happens in many votes”, he tried to settle, citing how his MEPs disagreed with “some elements” of the approved resolution. Sánchez did not miss the opportunity, in parallel, to underline the “good health” that relations between Spain and Morocco are going through.

This climate of understanding will be reflected in the high-level summit that will bring together both countries in the capital of the neighboring country, Rabat, on February 1 and 2. It escapes no one that it is precisely the collaboration recovered by the Sánchez Executive with the kingdom of Mohamed that hovers over the decisions that pertain to the diplomatic entente between the two states. An entente that crystallized almost a year ago in the turn printed by the socialist president to the historic Spanish position on the Sahara by assuming Morocco’s proposal for limited autonomy for the territories. A turn that has caused Sánchez headaches, starting with the opposition to the agreement of his partner in Moncloa, Unidas Podemos, continuing with the bankruptcy in this matter of harmony with the PP and going through the criticism of the whole arc parliamentary except the socialists themselves. A disagreement that the president has weathered by appealing to the usefulness of the agreements with the Alaouite kingdom, which have an impact on very sensitive issues such as containing illegal immigration and the fight against jihadism.