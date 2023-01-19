Although all the spotlights fall on Memphis DePay and his pass to Atletico Madrid from ‘Cholo’ Simeone, the Blaugrana team jumped onto the pitch with a different line-up, with many rotations. We all expected Xavi to rotate and rest after the high-impact game against him Real Madrid, when he was crowned as the super champion of Spain. The FC Barcelona prepared everything to visit to the AD Ceuta for duties of the Copa del Rey. With the sole intention of continuing and passing the competition phase.
Inaki Pena (7): He did not have much interaction in the game. Barça’s substitute goalkeeper did not suffer throughout the game.
Hector Bellerin (7): Barça’s substitute full-back had a pretty decent game. He has been criticized a lot lately, but in certain specific plays against Ceuta, Bellerín was able to intervene easily and almost always contributed to the team.
Eric Garcia (7): In the line of central defenders, Eric García was the best performer when Barça sought to progress. He always tried to overcome pressure lines with long passes and throwing to his teammates who were in good positions. He assisted Lewandowski on the last goal.
Mark Alonso (6): Without much to add about the experienced Spaniard. He did not have to intervene much in the game but his contribution was not the best. He had quite a “normal” production. He was substituted in the 73rd minute.
Jordi Alba (7.2): Played a decent game without much effort on the left flank.
Sergi Roberto (5): He did not have a good game as a defensive midfielder. He was replaced by Busquets in the 73rd minute.
Paul Tower (5): The young midfielder had no impact in the game and was substituted just at the start of the second half. At minute 46.
Franck Kessie (7.8): Despite having assisted Lewandowski and having scored a goal, he did not play the most brilliant of his games. However, he had a very decent production.
Ferran Torres (5): Another of those who did not have any kind of impact on the game was Ferran Torres. He has not had a good performance lately and it is clear that he is not in good spirits. He was substituted in the 60th minute, by Ansu Fati.
Raphinha (8.5): The best of Barça without a doubt. Goal and assist for the Brazilian who showed that he has little things to be able to lift a game.
Lewandowski (8,8): The Pole was not very participatory despite having scored two goals. He scored the last goal of the game to close with a flourish.
Gavi (7): He entered the second part for Pablo Torre who did not have a good game.
Ansu Fati (7.2): He entered the dynamic well plugged in and scored a goal that served to widen Barça’s win.
Christensen (6.5): The Dane entered in the second half for Marcos Alonso but had no major challenge.
Sergio Busquets (6.7): Busquets came in to replace Sergi Roberto and there wasn’t much to prove or deliver. Few minutes without much shine.
Angel Alarcon (6.5): The young youth squad made his debut with the first team and it was very important to him. However, he couldn’t do or show much in the few minutes he enjoyed.
