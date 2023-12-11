The Catalan Government is looking for partners to agree on the 2024 budgets. Openly confronted with its former Junts partners, the Esquerra Executive has put hopes in the PSC to be able to unblock the accounts, copying the three-way operation (ERC, socialists and commons) that It already served, a few months ago, to approve this year's budgets. The first secretary of the PSC, Salvador Illa, has expressed his intention to “make it easy” for the Government, but has warned that negotiating the 2024 budgets “does not make any sense” when there are 2023 agreements pending compliance. “The negotiation was very complex, I feel bad that at this point some of the commitments have not been fulfilled,” Illa lamented, this Monday, in an interview in Here Catalonia, from the SER. The opposition leader claims to have a willingness to collaborate, “we almost have tendonitis from reaching out so much,” but he criticizes Esquerra's management: “They are four wasted years.”

Illa rules out that the “the worse the better” strategy is effective in eroding political rivals, and says he is open to seeking a rapprochement with the Government: “The will of the PSC has always been to help the country do better.” In this sense, he has criticized that the Minister of Economy and Finance of the Generalitat, Natàlia Mas, does not attend the first meeting of this legislature of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council (CPFF), an absence that, in his opinion, “is a mistake”.

This Monday the Political, Fiscal and Financial Council (CPFF) will be held in Madrid to approve the new deficit path that the autonomous communities will have in view of the General State Budgets of 2024, which the Government wants to have ready in the first quarter of the year. next year. The Generalitat reported last Saturday that Minister Mas would not attend the meeting because the CPFF “is not a debate body” and that she would delegate the Catalan representation to her number two, the Secretary General of Economy, Josep Maria Vilarrúbia, accompanied by the General Director of Budgets, Esther Pallarols.

Illa regretted Mas' absence and considered it an “obligation” of the minister to attend these forums “personally”: “You have to be in multilateral organizations,” she said. “It is not good not to sit at the tables to defend the interests of the Government of the Generalitat and of all Catalans. It is true that she sends two people from her Department, but if it were my responsibility I would ask the councilor of my Government to attend and explain with complete clarity and education the position of the Generalitat of Catalonia,” she noted.

According to Illa, “autonomous financing is important enough for the head of the Department to attend.” Likewise, he has stated that the socialists will help the Government as much as they can in terms of financing and has defended a “fair” model, but without “privileges” for Catalonia.

The first secretary of the PSC urges the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, to convene the party table to address “the specific problems” of the citizens of Catalonia, such as drought, education, renewable energy or health. Illa criticizes that in recent years there has been “a lot of talk about referendums, self-determination and independence”, but “too little” about the rest of the issues, which, in his opinion, has made Catalonia “behind the tail” in renewables, education or without recent investments in infrastructure to combat drought.

