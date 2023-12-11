GTA 6 it's finally reality and, obviously, fans are racking their brains over everything they could see in this minute and a half of video. A new theory concerns the possible plot of the game.

As reported by the site TheGamernumerous users have noticed that something very curious happens looking at the trailer backwards… It would seem that, with this new order of facts, Rockstar is telling us the plot of the game.

Watching the trailer backwardsthe characters' actions follow one another in this way:

Lucia and the male protagonist are together in a bedroom

Lucia and the male protagonist rob a shop

The couple flees by car

Lucia is behind bars

We may have shed light on the events affecting the Latin American criminal in the very early stages of the game (or perhaps in the stages preceding the start of our adventure)?

The one developed by the fans certainly is an interesting theory which must be kept an eye on: however, we must be aware that the truth could still take some time before it comes to the surface.

We certainly expect that during 2024 new trailers for GTA 6 are published: one of these could very well be dedicated to the story of our very tough protagonist.