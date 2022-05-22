Venice – Cagliari fails to break through in Venice and relegates to Serie B. At Penzo the 0-0 final smiles only and exclusively to the Salernowhich despite the sensational 4-0 defeat against Udinese he miraculously saves himself with a point of advantage.

The Sardinians will find the cadet championship 6 years after the last time, thus ending an absolutely negative season in the worst possible way. The first big chance of the match was built by the hosts, who in the 4th minute immediately touched the advantage with Johnsen, imprecise in front of goal face to face with Padelli.

The news coming from Arechi, however, somehow is very convenient for the Sardinians, who in any case would need a success to hope for salvation. But despite a lot of will, the rossoblù find it hard to become really dangerous and only in the 44th minute scare Maenpaa with a poisonous shot from Rog from distance.

In the second half Cagliari’s first two attempts bear the signature of Bellanova, who first puts aside by a whisker after a deviation, then is rejected by the goalkeeper on the occasion of a nice header to cross. The minutes pass but the Sardinians are unable to unlockdespite many potential opportunities created: in the final the last desperate assaults have no luck and Cagliari relegated to Serie B.

