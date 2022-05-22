Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), overturned the first conviction of former Federal District governor José Roberto Arruda in the DEM monthly allowance. With the decision, the process for misrepresentation must restart in the Electoral Court.

The former governor had been sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison. He was arrested after being filmed holding wads of cash. When the recording was made public, in the investigation of Operation Pandora’s Box, Arruda said that the money was to buy panettone for needy families. The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) says that he presented false notes to try to prove the donations when, in fact, he was receiving bribes.

When analyzing a habeas corpus of the defense, Mendonça concluded that the case should be processed in the electoral sphere and not in the ordinary court. The Plenary of the STF has already decided that, for cases of corruption that are connected with electoral crimes, the competence for the judgment lies with the Electoral Justice.

In his decision, the minister stated that the documents identified as ideologically false “were also prepared for the purpose of submission to the Electoral Court”.

“The conduct perpetrated by the patient was intended, in addition to changing a legally relevant fact to the interest of the investigation that was being carried out within the scope of the Superior Court of Justice, Inquiry No. accountability to the Electoral Justice”, wrote André Mendonça.