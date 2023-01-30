The television intervention of Vladimir Solovyov, star presenter and propagandist of Russian television, was direct and forceful: he urged “burn Berlin, Paris, Madrid, London and Washington” for, according to him, sending heavy weapons to the front lines to “kill Russian soldiers”.



In other words, he demanded before the cameras to set fire to “the capitals of those ‘Nazi’ countries that have decided to go to war with Russia”, since for him there is no doubt that they are taking sides in the war between his nation and Russia. Ukraine. In addition, he branded the countries allied to the United States as “Nazis.”

Solovyov, who is known in his country for being the ‘voice of Putin’, not only raised his voice in front of some world capitals, but also lashed out against some political leaders. Josep Borrell, Vice President of the European Commission, Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor, and Annalena Baerbock, the German Foreign Minister, were branded by the Russian presenter as “scum”.

Vladimir Solovyov, famous Russian presenter, known as ‘The Voice of Putin’, calls for “burning Madrid” and other European capitals from his state television program pic.twitter.com/t8c9gWhAAM — Clenys Rodríguez™♫♪👽 (@soyclenys) January 30, 2023

(Also read: With heavy tanks, the West seeks to break Russian fortifications).

Joseph Borrell, on the one hand, has encouraged all the countries of the European Union to send battle tanks to Ukraine to help kyiv in the war with Russia, according to the ‘Euronews’ television channel; while Scholz, on the other hand, has not been far behind either: a few days ago he gave the green light to the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, which could play an important role in the war against the Russian nation.

“Trust the Government! Trust me too! We make decisions that are always considered and coordinated at an international level”pointed out the German chancellor in relation to the announced decision (to send tanks to Ukraine), according to the television program ‘DW’.

The presenter openly attacked Josep Borrell, vice president of the European Commission, Olaf Scholz, German chancellor. Photo: André Pain. EFE / EFE

The German minister Annalena Baerbock is credited with some ambiguous statements. Last Tuesday, for example, she said at the Council of Europe: “We are fighting a war against Russia, not against each other”, according to the Spanish newspaper ’20 Minutos’. In order not to leave these statements, which caused confusion among the Russian leaders, on the air, a spokeswoman for the German government pointed out that “neither NATO nor Germany are belligerent parties in this aggressive war of Russia against Ukraine.”

A strong accusation

During the intervention, which exceeds 20 minutes, Solovyov accuses the United States and the United Kingdom of having participated in the destruction of the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2, which suffered a series of explosions and gas leaks in September 2022.

(Keep reading: Petro on Ukraine and Russia: ‘I will not help prolong any war.’)

“They have blown up our pipelines through which our gas flowed, causing us to lose billions and it has had no repercussions for international terrorists. The United States and the United Kingdom are behind and we have not done anything. And now they are delivering offensive weapons. And we have not done anything”, assured the propagandist, who has been sanctioned for undermining the integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Solovyov accuses the United States and the United Kingdom of having participated in the destruction of the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2.

And he added: “This war is not waged on Twitter, on Telegram or on Facebook, it is the battlefield and all weapons are directed against our cities. Russian soldiers are dying, Russian citizens are dying. (…) Our people are dying in terrorist acts, like the one on the Crimean bridge. And zero responses! The Nazis who give orders to destroy our land must be liquidated.”

Although this is the most recent statement by the well-known ‘Kremlin propagandist’, it is not the only one. The presenter is recognized for his incendiary statements and his incitements of violence against Ukraine. As explained by the digital newspaper ‘El Español’, last year, in March, he was investigated for describing Hitler as a “very brave man” who fought “honorably in World War II.”

(Of interest: Russia blocks the websites of the US CIA and FBI).

For Solovyov, avoiding nuclear war is not an option; quite the opposite, ensures that there is no need to be afraid to use the arsenal of tactical and strategic nuclear weapons.

More news in EL TIEMPO

King Carlos III asks for “divine intercession” for his son to attend his coronation

Spain: they seek to amend the law that allowed the release of sexual offenders

Lover of Italian drug lord Matteo Messina says he didn’t know who he really was

The young Russian who could end up in prison for criticizing the war in Ukraine

Italy: Murals in Milan show The Simpsons as victims of the Holocaust

Trends WEATHER