The purchase of Activision Blizzard continues to give a lot to talk about. As the European Commission prepares to issue an opinion on this process, the vice president of Microsoft has accused Sony of lying before this body and, once again, the exclusivity of Call of Duty is the main theme.

Recently, it was discovered that Sony allegedly mentioned to regulators that Microsoft could keep Call of Duty on other platforms than PlayStation. Alongside this, it was pointed out that Xbox could hurt the performance of the Activision saga elsewhere. Given this, Frank X. Shaw, Corporate Vice President of Communications at Microsoft, issued a series of tweets in which he commented that this is false. This was what he said:

“I have heard that Sony is informing people in Brussels that Microsoft is not willing to offer them parity for Call of Duty if we acquire Activision. Nothing is further from reality. We have made it clear that we have offered Sony a 10-year agreement to offer them parity in terms of timing, content, features, quality, gameplay and every other aspect of the game. We have also said that we are willing to make this happen through contract, regulatory agreements, or other means. Sony is the console market leader and it would defy business logic to exclude PlayStation gamers from the Call of Duty ecosystem. Our goal is to bring Call of Duty and other games – like we did with Minecraft – to more people around the world so they can play them where and how they want.”

For now, Sony has not issued a statement to clarify these statements, or defend its position against the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Editor’s Note:

By this point, it’s clear that Microsoft plans to keep Call of Duty a cross-platform franchise. If Sony wants to continue to use this argument against them, the focus should be on asking what will happen in 10 years, when this franchise is supposed to become an exclusive.

