Today, Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the possibility of confiscating Russian assets in Western countries to provide financial assistance in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The Ministry described the European Union's intention to confiscate Russian assets as economic banditry.

Today, the Russian “Novosti” news agency quoted a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying, “The Russian position on the possibility of confiscation of our assets illegally frozen in Western countries or any illegal actions that deprive us of our due profits, remains firm.”

The source, whose identity was not revealed by the agency, explained, “We consider all similar steps, including the so-called freezing of Russian assets and the assets of our citizens and companies, as economic thieves.”

The source pointed out that “the West's attempts to confiscate our sovereign reserves, the legitimacy of which no one can question, will become a new severe violation of international law.”

He added, “The reason for inventing overt fraudulent schemes to confiscate income from Russian assets is due to the necessity of creating the illusion of the legitimacy of attacks on our property and concealing simple theft.”

He explained, “The European Union did not return what was necessary to return to Russia, and what legitimately belongs to our country, and this is what was always called bankruptcy.”

Last Sunday, Bloomberg News reported, citing informed sources, that the G7 is discussing with the European Union a plan to use more than $250 billion of the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank as a guarantee to help finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.

An informed source said that Italy intends, during its presidency of the group this year, to address growing perceptions that the West is tired of providing support to Ukraine.