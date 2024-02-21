Senator Shenderyuk-Zhidkov: The EU has exhausted its sanctions capabilities against Russia

Deputy Head of the Budget Committee of the Federation Council Alexander Shenderyuk-Zhidkov said that the European Union (EU) has currently exhausted its existing sanctions capabilities. He indicated that the organization is now engaged in expanding personal restrictions, reports RIA News.

“The fact that the 13th package was actually reduced to personal restrictions suggests that the EU has completely exhausted its sanctions capabilities,” the senator said.

According to him, the first packages of sanctions were thought out and prepared in advance, and now, due to the inability to expand restrictions against Russia, separate restrictions are being announced for individuals and legal entities.

Earlier, the head of the State Department press service, Matthew Miller, speaking about further American sanctions against Russia, indicated that they would go in the same direction as before. In addition, a representative of the US Foreign Ministry clarified that a powerful package of additional restrictions is being prepared against Moscow.