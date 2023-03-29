The Russian Embassy accused the United States of trying to hide information about the sabotage at Nord Stream

The Russian Embassy in Washington accused the United States of trying to cover up the “crime of the century” and silence information about the sabotage at Nord Stream. Commentary in Telegram– the channel of the diplomatic mission.

Thus, the embassy reacted to statements by the White House that the United States considers independent investigations conducted by European countries sufficient. They called such messages an attempt by the American authorities to “hide behind the actions of the allies.”

To do everything possible to prevent impartial efforts to establish the true circumstances of the sabotage. “Slow down” dangerous for the United States information from reputable journalists about the likely direct involvement of American intelligence services in organizing the “crime of the century” against critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea Embassy of Russia in the USA

Earlier, White House National Security Council (NSC) strategic communications coordinator John Kirby denied any reports that the United States was conducting its own investigation into the Nord Stream bombing, noting that US President Joe Biden had not given such an order.

US words about the Nord Stream investigation are not worth a penny

The Russian embassy in Washington pointed out that the words of the American administration about trust in the investigations of the allies “are not worth a penny.”

The administration’s assurances of full confidence in the “thorough” proceedings of like-minded people are not worth a penny. Especially taking into account the refusals of our country – the owner of gas pipelines – in admission to investigative measures Embassy of Russia in the USA

The diplomatic mission recalled that the United States had actually blocked the joint call of Russia, China and Brazil to launch a full-fledged international investigation in the UN Security Council.

The embassy noted that Russia’s approach is in demand by all states that are interested in establishing the truth and punishing those responsible in order to prevent such sabotage in the future.

On March 27, US allies in the UN Security Council abstained from voting on the adoption of the Russian resolution on an international investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, and also accused Russia of bias. Only Russia, China and Brazil supported the resolution.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow was disappointed with the decision of the UN Security Council. The diplomat noted that the security of the global energy infrastructure is now under threat. Russia will continue to seek the necessary measures to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice, she stressed.

Related materials:

The US is hushing up environmental damage

The Russian Embassy in Washington said that the United States is completely hushing up the problem of environmental damage due to sabotage at Nord Stream.

By the way, it is significant that in the local information space the problem of potentially enormous damage to the environment from incidents on highways is completely hushed up. And it’s not just about large-scale fuel leaks that have already occurred due to sabotage Embassy of Russia in the USA

The diplomatic mission recalled that hundreds of thousands of munitions with toxic chemicals were flooded at the bottom of the Baltic Sea after World War II, including near the Danish island of Bronholm.

The embassy pointed out that explosions in the water area threaten an unprecedented environmental catastrophe and irreparable damage to the states of the region, and the question remains whether such risks were calculated by the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the US and German authorities were caught lying about the explosions of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, spreading the same versions of the incident in the media.

She suggested that this was done to divert attention from journalist Seymour Hersh’s investigation into Washington’s involvement in pipeline sabotage.

On February 8, Seymour Hersh published an investigation accusing the United States of undermining Nord Stream. According to him, American divers, under the cover of conducting exercises, planted explosives to organize sabotage.