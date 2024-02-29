He carried the name of Peru high. Ruby Palomino could not reach the expected final of the folkloric competition of the Viña del Mar Festival 2024. The Peruvian singer did not obtain the necessary score to participate in the last instance in search of the desired silver seagull. Previously, the artist who won singing reality shows in our country, competed with the song 'Song for a sad planet', which carried a message of reflection on caring for the environment.

YOU CAN SEE: “I need all the support of my Peru”

How was Ruby Palomino's participation in Viña 2024?

Sunday, February 25, was the singer's debut Ruby Palomino on the 'monster' stage of Quinta Vergara. For the first time, 'Song for a sad planet' resounded from the speakers of this imposing auditorium that houses a large number of attendees.

On that occasion, the representatives of Argentina obtained a partial average of 5.6; the Mexican candidate got 5.8 points; while the Peruvian singer received a 4.8 score, the lowest of the night.

In her second opportunity to dazzle on stage, Ruby made some improvements to her performance, where her vocal talent stood out. However, despite the public voting supporting it, the judges' scores remained almost the same as the first time.

On Tuesday the 27th, the Argentine group added 5.9 points; The Mexican contestant also achieved a score of 5.9; but the votes of the guest jury made Ruby's average only reach 4.8.

YOU CAN SEE: Ruby Palomino in Viña del Mar 2024: singer obtained the lowest score of the second date

Which contestants advanced to the final of the Viña 2024 folklore competition?

On this occasion, the participants who will represent their countries in the final of the folklore competition are from Mexico, Argentina and Panama. They will have to sing in the last round of this contest and only one will win the silver seagull.

What did Ruby Palomino say before her participation in Viña del Mar?

Just hours after his first presentation at Viña 2024, Ruby Palomino spoke with The Republic to reveal details of his preparation for the contest in which he represents Peru. She never hid her enthusiasm and confidence that she would bring a triumph to the country.

Ruby Palomino sang in the 'monster' at Quinta Vergara. Photo: Star+

“I feel happy, definitely, honored and grateful to God, and to the universe; but also to myself because it has not been an easy path. In reality, I believe that both I and Lita Pezo are competitive artists, they have seen us in so many programs that I think this time everything has conspired so that we can be here representing them and I am very happy about that,” he declared.

#Ruby #Palomino #left #Viña #final #Peruvian #singer #reach #score