Lita Pezo, debutant at Viña del Mar 2024, arrived with the purpose of proudly representing Peru. The acclaimed winner of 'The Voice Peru'He went on stage at Quinta Vergara with the purpose of giving a memorable performance and he achieved it. Using her distinctive voice and talent, the Peruvian artist sought to impress the Chilean public, and with great dedication, she earned a score of 6.5 in the international category of the prestigious southern festival. Thanks to this she qualified for the grand final of the contest and now dreams of winning a silver seagull.

Did Lita Pezo manage to reach the final of Viña del Mar 2024?

This Wednesday, February 28, Lita Pezo had her big moment at Viña del Mar 2024. On stage, she performed her latest single titled 'Fighter', an original song that captivated the international audience. In her last presentation she had achieved a score of 6.1, which placed her in first place in the competition and made her many followers dream of progressing to the grand finale of the festival.

In this second opportunity on stage, the young performer gave it her all, dominating the 'monster' of the Quinta Vergara from the first moment, who supported his great talent and dedication with their applause and ovations. And not only that, but he also managed to convince the strict jury that gave him an average rating of 6.3.

Thanks to this, Lita Pezo fulfilled her goal and went to the final in Viña del Mar, where she hopes to be able to get a silver seagull, just as they did in the past Susan Ochoa and Milena Warthon.

How did Lita Pezo prepare for Viña del Mar 2024?

Lita Pezo He shared on his official Instagram account the entire preparation process for his performance in Chile, from the general rehearsal to the sound check. In addition to this, several Peruvian artists joined together to ask her followers to vote early for her on the mobile application. Viña del Mar, hoping that she would accumulate enough points to become one of the winners of the coveted silver seagull.

In communication with TVN, a Chilean media outlet, Lita Pezo gave more details about the song with which she planned to conquer the prestigious Viña del Mar festival. In said interview, the performer revealed that she would focus on transmitting the message of that dreams can come true. It is important to emphasize that the song that was written by the Spanish composer Joseph Abraham, addresses difficult moments in the life of the singer from Iquito. However, despite these challenges, she managed to overcome and overcome any obstacle that came her way.

“We seek to inspire and accompany in these moments, where many times we question whether to continue with our dreams and I tell the public 'that it is worth fighting for your dreams,'” Pezo indicated.