Rosalia She is the most influential Spanish singer internationally of the last decade, which is why her presence is one of the most anticipated at various events and red carpets. To celebrate the New Year, the famous woman had a date at the private New Year’s Eve party, at the home of the renowned film directors, the Javis.

It is not the first time they have met, since Calvo and Ambrosi participated in the Catalan’s birthday in Paris last October. However, for this occasion, the event was a large-scale celebration, which included the presence of several special guests who dazzled at the dinner on the last day of the year 2024.

Likewise, we were able to see Instagram posts and stories from all attendees. Macarena García, Brays Efe, Enrique López Lavigne and Ana Rujas, were some of the celebrities who were enjoying an atmosphere full of excitement, dancing and laughter. So much so, that Rosalía herself took the microphone, along with the group Carolina Durante, to sing her new ‘single’ Normal.

Rosalía surprises with a maxi-national bow

Without a doubt, the star that left its mark this December 31 was the iconic Rosalía. Wearing a black ballerina dress and, the touch that has caused a stir on social networks, a maxi-bow with the colors of the Spanish flag.

rosalia.vt @rosalia.vt | instagram

The ‘Motomami’ knows how to be the center of attention, but she is also one of the ‘celebs’ who has a close relationship with the world of fashion. These types of hair accessories have become pieces of the latest trends, since they evoke a avant-garde ‘coquette’ stylistic line and, in this case, adding a very national ‘camp’ nod.

Anne Igartiburu dazzles for the Campanadas

Anne Igartiburu @anneigartiburu | instagram

While many of us were watching LalaChus and Broncano or Chicote and Pedroche on our television, at the Javis house they gave the welcome to 2025 with presenter Anne Igartiburu. With a unique charisma, ideal for counting grapes, he has dazzled with a long red dress, made of velvet, long sleeves, draped structure and strapless neckline.

Bella Vampi impresses with an ‘animal print’ dress

The Beautiful Vampire @la_bella_vampi | instagram

The producers of the program Drag Race Spain had the finalist of the ‘reality show’ contest that brings together the best Spanish ‘drag queens’. It is about the Bella Vampi, a drag artist who joined the stage for a ‘performance’ inspired by Rocío Jurado. Thus it has surprised us with a Tight dress, leopard animal print, black gloves and a long fur boa.

Helena Tejedor appears with the most ‘chic’ design

Helena Tejedor @helenatejedor | instagram

The famous Madrid stylist was one of the best dressed in a design from the Coperni brand, valued at 1,379 euros. A pink garment, square structure on the top, draped texture, gathered skirt and full lining. In addition, she complemented the look with stockings and pointed low-heeled shoes, both in black.

Yenesi impresses with the daring look of the night

Yenesi, Carlos González and Rosalía @akayenesi | instagram

We saw her share a table along with the actor Carlos González and Rosalía, during the party dinner. This is why the young ‘influencer’ was one of the surprises that most impressed among the guests. Her choice of wardrobe was made up of a daring set of light blue transparencies and white boots high cane.





Macarena García wears an overwhelming ‘total black’

Macarena Garcia @macarenagarciaoficial | instagram

The actress and sister of Javier Ambrosi, Macarena García, could not be missed tonight. With a lot of euphoria and joy, it became one of the liveliest at the party. No less important, it has presented us with a ‘total black look’ overwhelming, comfortable and perfect for these December holidays. Likewise, she has combined her outfit with stockings and thick-heeled boots with platforms.

Laura Vandall with the medieval end of the year detail

Laura Vandall @lauravandall | instagram

With a big smile, The international stylist shined with the most original and medieval detail. In one of her ‘posts’ for this festive meeting, we saw that she opted for a silver outfit, where the protagonist piece was the ‘fashionista’ helmet-shaped accessory.

