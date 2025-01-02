01/02/2025



Updated at 1:01 p.m.





There is already referee assigned for the Almería – Sevilla in the round of 32 of the Copa del Reya tie that will be played in a single match at the UD Almería Stadium this Thursday the 4th at 5:30 p.m. The clash will be directed by Mateo Busquets Ferrer, from the Balearic Committee. His last game with the white and red team was on matchday 14 of this league, in a duel that ended with Sevilla victory against Rayo Vallecano in Nervión by 1-0 thanks to the solitary goal of Djbril Sow. Busquets Ferrer Unai López was sent off before the break for slapping Isaac on the back in an action without the ball.

The Balearic player also whistled the clash of the matchday 5, Getafe’s visit to Sánchez-Pizjuán in which there was no shortage of controversy. And the referee ignored a clear handball by Yildirim inside the Sevilla area and punished with second yellow a fall by Juanlu on the horn for considering that he faked a penalty. Even so, Sevilla won by the minimum at home against the azulón team with a goal, the last of his career, from Jesús Navas.

The point is that All of Sevilla FC’s meetings with Busquets Ferrer, a total of 5, result in victories for the whole of Nervión. This referee made his debut last year in the First Division and his first game with Sevilla FC was in Granada, where the Nervionense team won 0-3 at the premiere of Quique Sánchez Flores. Also last season, he directed the Sevilla – Real Sociedad (3-2) and then the return with Granada at the Sánchez-Pizjuán (3-0).

On Thursday he will lead Sevilla FC for the sixth time in their cup duel against Rubi’s Almería, still without VARwhich will not enter action in the Cup until the round of 16, a decision justified by the RFEF due to the technical and economic limitations of the preliminary rounds of the tournament.