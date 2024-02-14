Museums | The new museum project now moved forward in the city council

The city council decided on the financing of the new architecture and design museum. The council had a long discussion about the building and location of the future museum.

To the southern port the planned architecture and design museum project progressed in the Helsinki City Council on Wednesday.

The council approved capitalization of 60 million for the museum project. A condition for the capitalization was, among other things, a donation of the same size directed to the museum from the State of Finland.

The capital is allocated to the foundation responsible for running the museum. The foundation needs a capital of at least 150 million euros, part of which comes from the city of Helsinki and the state and at least 30 million euros through private funding.

The city does not intend to finance the museum activities themselves. However, the city of Helsinki has promised to cover the costs of making the museum's construction site suitable for construction.

The real thing there was no discussion about funding in the council chamber. Instead, for almost an hour, both the location of the museum and the choice of materials for the building were discussed.

Regarding the building, the design competition is supposed to be launched in April. The goal is to start the construction itself in 2027, and to open the museum to the public in 2030.

The council also expressed the wish that the museum would display Iittala dishes with their old, red labels.