After analyzing the PC version of Final Fantasy 16 and having noticed how the game is challenging to run even on modern and full-bodied configurations, the tech enthusiasts at Digital Foundry have made some predictions on how the game could run on PS5 Proalthough it is worth pointing out that it is not included in the list of games that will receive a specific update to exploit the potential of the new console due out on November 7th.

But let’s go step by step. For those who don’t know or need a refresher, on the standard PS5 the game offers two graphics options. The Graphics mode offers a dynamic native resolution between 1080p and 1440p, with upscaling to 4K via FSR, with stable performance but locked at 30 fps. The less than convincing Performance mode, on the other hand, offers a native resolution that oscillates between 720p and 1080p, upscaled to 1440p, with 60 fps as a target, which however is rarely reached, with frequent drops even in the 40 fps orbit.