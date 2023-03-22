Last Tuesday, March 21, Magaly Medina issued the ampay of Paolo Hurtado. In the images that were released, the soccer player is seen kissing Jossmery Toledo in Cusco. After that, the athlete’s wife, Rosa Fuentes, published a statement on social networks in which she announced that she had decided to separate and end their 10-year marriage. Also, what surprised more than one was that she revealed that he received this outrageous news in the middle of his pregnancy.

In the text that Rosa Fuentes shared on her Instagram account, after her husband’s ampay, she assured that she would end her relationship with the father of her children and asked her family for respect because she is pregnant.

“To public opinion, after seeing the images broadcast by the Magaly TV program, I have decided to definitively end my marriage of 10 years with Paolo Hurtado. If anyone has to explain themselves in this case, it’s not me,” she wrote.

“Please, I ask for respect for my two minor children and consideration for my pregnancy. I will let this dissolve legally and above all in private,” added the still wife of Paolo Hurtado.

Users support Rosa Fuentes after Paolo Hurtado’s ampay

When reading the statement that Rosa Fuentes shared, many users expressed their solidarity with her and gave her a lot of strength so that she can face this difficult moment that she is going through.

“All the strength for you! So that this baby is born well, healthy and strong.” “Force”. “All women are with you,” she reads in the comments.